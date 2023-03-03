4,211 Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

