3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $7.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 633,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,431.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 537,316 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 393,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.