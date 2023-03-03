29,938 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 482,629 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,469. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $88.51.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

