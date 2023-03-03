25,979 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 4,115,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,214,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

