1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 1stdibs.Com updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9,681.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

