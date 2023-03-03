1,720 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after purchasing an additional 208,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in HubSpot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 277,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $396.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $538.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.