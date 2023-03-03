1,329,000 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.01% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of AMLX opened at $33.63 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56.

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

