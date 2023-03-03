12,514 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

SU stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.