1,246 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $230.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

