110,536 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 407,844 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95.

