107,865 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. 368,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,682. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

