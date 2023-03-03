10,290 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

