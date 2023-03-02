Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.08

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.08 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.50). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 7,530 shares trading hands.

Zytronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2,266.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Zytronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

