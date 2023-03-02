Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.71. Zuora shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 421,980 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Zuora Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 27,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $172,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 113,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 583,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also

