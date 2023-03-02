Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$89.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.75 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 546,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

