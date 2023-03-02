Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.01 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

ZUO stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 2,542,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

