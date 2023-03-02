Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.558-1.563 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,853. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $139.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

