ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stake Boosted by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 2.1% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $105,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,827. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 152.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.