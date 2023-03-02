Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.11-$4.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.67.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after buying an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,980,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.