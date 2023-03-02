Zambesigold 24 Hour Volume Hits $211,662.40 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $211,662.40 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00423761 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.29 or 0.28642726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

