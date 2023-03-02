Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $40.38

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $36.67. Zai Lab shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 96,374 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Zai Lab Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.