Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $40.38

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $36.67. Zai Lab shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 96,374 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

