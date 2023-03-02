YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Trading Down 25%

Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 268,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 837% from the average session volume of 28,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

YANGAROO Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40.

YANGAROO (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. YANGAROO had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of C$2.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

