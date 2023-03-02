XYO One Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, XYO has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $67.93 million and $1.49 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00220676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,483.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00542791 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $633,770.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.