XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 5.6%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.08. 7,005,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 17,430,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. HSBC cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in XPeng by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in XPeng by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

