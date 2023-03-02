Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.60 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XHR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 415,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

