Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in February

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 376.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

NYSE WF traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 67,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

