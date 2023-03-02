Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,429.25.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $42.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

