WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 780.6% in February

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, a growth of 780.6% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 904,026 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $17,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 373,748 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

HYZD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 1,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,488. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $22.16.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

