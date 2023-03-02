WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading Up 2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 284,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 654,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.