Winpak Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Winpak Trading Up 5.2 %

WPK opened at C$42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.10. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$36.91 and a 1-year high of C$48.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

