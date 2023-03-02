Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Down 4.1%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Wilton Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

