Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $290.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $232.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.69. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

