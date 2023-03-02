William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Flywire Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 15,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $422,330.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,295.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 506,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,530 shares of company stock valued at $20,591,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

