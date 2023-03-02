William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

EVER opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 380.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.