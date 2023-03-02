William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

