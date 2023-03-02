WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0853 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $65.18 million and approximately $706,370.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00413752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,659,935 coins and its circulating supply is 764,192,168 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.