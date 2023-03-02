Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 29,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 142,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -1.65.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

