Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 3rd

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

WERN stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,944.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 251,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Articles

