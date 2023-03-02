Werner Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,944.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 264,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 251,180 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

