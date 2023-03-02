Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

