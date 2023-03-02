Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of WEN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
