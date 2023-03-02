Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

