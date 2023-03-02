Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.84.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
