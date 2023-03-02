Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.00 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 967,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,521. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,707,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

