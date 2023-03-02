Wells Fargo & Company Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $100.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

