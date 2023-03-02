Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target to $13.00

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 60,134 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

