Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $87,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $192,303.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,747 shares of company stock worth $1,743,143 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

