Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,203 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 118,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

