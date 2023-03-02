Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 2,094,034 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 624,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.