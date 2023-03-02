Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.3 %

FL opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

