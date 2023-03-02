Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,678 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEW opened at $12.46 on Thursday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

