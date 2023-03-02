Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,825 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TRV opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

